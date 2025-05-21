Journalist claims one Manchester United star has 'clearly not taken' benching for UEL final well after his post on social media

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho is apparently not pleased for not being named in the starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday (May 21).

Manager Ruben Amorim has opted for a starting three of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo. Patrck Dorgu, captain Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Noussair Mazraoui are the four midfielders, ahead of a three-man defence of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Garnacho, 20, has a goal and four assists in 14 games in the Europa League this season, starting 10. The Argentina international seems far from pleased with his starting XI omission in the final against Tottenham and posted about it on social media.

As per Manchester Evening News's Chief Manchester United writer Samuel Luckhurst:

"Garnacho clearly not taken it well, given a(nother) passive aggressive social media post referencing his FA Cup final goal last season. He's still on the pitch speaking to Sergio Reguilon."

Garnacho posted an Instagram story of celebrating scoring in last year's 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Alejandro Garnacho Instagram Story screenshot (Garnacho7/IG)

The youngster's only goal in this season's competition came in the 3-2 home win over Bodo/Glimt in the league phase in November.

It's pertinent to note that three of his four assists came come in the knockouts - both legs of the Round of 16 win over Real Sociedad and the 5-4 quarter-final second leg extra time home win over Lyon.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur looking to end underwhelming seasons with European glory

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have hugely underwhelmed in the Premier League, respectively occupying the 16th and 17th spots in the standings, just above the relegation zone, going into the final matchday on May 25.

However, both sides have exceeded expectations in Europe by reaching the UEFA Europa Legue final. The prize for the winner is a berth in the league phase of next season's UEFA Champions League, while the loser will be bereft of European football of any kind.

This is United and Tottenham's only European meeting since the Red Devils won over two legs in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup. It's the second all-English European final for United - having beaten Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, for Spurs, they are meeting domestic opposition in an European title match for the third time, having lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final and beating Wolves 3-2 on aggregate in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup final.

