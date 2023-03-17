Journalist claims Qatari delegation are 'willing to overpay' for Manchester United in a bid to complete takeover of the club

According to Sky Sports News senior reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is willing to overpay for Manchester United to complete the takeover of the club.

The former Prime Minister of Qatar sent his delegation to Old Trafford this week to begin negotiations over a potential sale. They are now reportedly willing to offer a figure to close the Glazers' £6 billion asking price.

Recall that Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers family have put the club up for sale, with suitors lining up in recent weeks.

Following Sheikh Jassim's representatives' visit to the club this week, Sky Sport's Kaveh Solhekol believes there could be a change of ownership if the Glazers are serious about selling. He said:

"If the Glazers are serious about selling Manchester United, I think the club could change hands by the end of the season before the transfer window opens in the summer. We can't be sure what their criteria are for who they want to sell the club to. Will it be the right person or just who puts the most money on the table?"

"If it was just down to money, you would think the Qataris would be able to outbid anyone. I've been told previously the Qataris were going to be sensible and not overpay wildly for Manchester United."

Solhekol continued:

"But in the last couple of days, the mood music has changed a little bit. And I'm being told the Qataris really want to buy Manchester United and they are willing to overpay. But I think anybody who buys the club will have to do that - because the Glazers are asking for about £6 billion."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to make a second bid for Manchester United within 10 days after his representatives visited the club today 🤑



It is worth noting that a couple of other suitors have also been in touch with the management at United. One such party is is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who visited Old Trafford with INEOS Sport representatives on Thursday.

What's next for Manchester United?

Red Devils manager - Erik Ten Hag.

After beating Real Sociedad 1-0 in the Europa League yesterday (16 March) to book their passage into the quarter-finals, the Red Devils will now turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend.

Erik Ten Hag's side are scheduled to take on Fulham at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday (19 March). They will then lock horns with Newcastle United in a vital Premier League game on 2 April before going head-to-head with Brentford on 5 April.

As it stands, the Red Devils occupy the third position in the league table with 50 points in 26 games. So far, they have recorded 15 victories, five draws, and six defeats in the English top flight, scoring 41 goals and conceding 25.

