Journalist confirms Chelsea are in talks to sell 3 first-team stars to Saudi Arabia

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed that three Chelsea stars are in talks about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. N'Golo Kante has already completed a move to Al-Ittihad.

Di Marzio has now reported that goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy is close to completing a move to Al-Ahli. He added that Kalidou Koulibaly is on the verge of joining Al-Hilal. Di Marzio further reported that Hakim Ziyech is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Mendy has fallen down the pecking order in recent times. Kepa Arrizabalaga has regained his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper. According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to keep relying on the Spaniard as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Koulibaly, on the other hand, has failed to replicate his best form for Chelsea since his move from Napoli. The Senegalese could also leave in the summer.

Ziyech reportedly has a mega offer from Al-Nassr. The Moroccan earns around €6 million per year at Stamford Bridge. Al-Alamy have reportedly offered him a deal that would see the former Ajax star pocket €13 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's words about the Saudi climate could be alarming for Chelsea stars

Most footballers on the European circuit are habituated to playing and training in a much cooler environment. However, the Saudi climate is significantly hotter. Hence, players need to adapt to the condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's talismanic forward, recently said that due to the Saudi heat, he had to adapt to training in the evening at his new club. The Portuguese told Livescore:

"The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler. But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey."

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, who has already completed a move to the Saudi Pro League, and other stars linked to the Middle East, will also have to adjust to the climate accordingly.

