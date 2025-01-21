Journalist details Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's stance on future amid links to Chelsea and Napoli

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club, with Chelsea and Napoli reportedly interested in the winger. Football journalist Gaston Edul has now reported that Garnacho prefers a move within England rather than leaving the country.

Edul wrote on X (translated):

"Alejandro Garnacho prefers to continue playing in the Premier League. Chelsea want him but have to make an offer."

The Manchester United winger joined the youth set-up at Old Trafford in 2020 from Atletico Madrid and rose through the ranks to become a first-team regular. As per reports, United would be okay selling Garnacho due to multiple reasons. He hasn't found a starting role in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation and as an academy product, his transfer fee would convert into pure financial profits.

Coming to his reported suitors, Napoli sold winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain this January. They are reportedly looking to add Garnacho to their ranks as a replacement on their left-wing.

On the other hand, Chelsea have multiple attacking players but the Blues are also in an interesting stage of their team-building process. They are reportedly ready to let go of Christopher Nkunku while Mykhailo Mudryk is still away from the pitch due to a failed doping test. Thus, signing Garnacho could be a good solution for the Blues.

Manchester United could offload multiple players in January

Alejandro Garnacho is not the only winger who could leave Old Trafford this month. The Red Devils have reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) come to an agreement with Real Betis to loan out Antony until the end of the season.

Star player Marcus Rashford is also unsettled at the club and currently finds out of their matchday squads. He has been linked with a transfer away, with AC Milan, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund all interested in the player.

Players like Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro could be on their way out of the club as well. On the other hand, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Christian Eriksen are out of contract in the summer of 2025 and unlikely to renew their deals.

