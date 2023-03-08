Reliable journalist Simon Phillips has provided an update on the future of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid interest from Liverpool.

It has been widely reported that the Merseyside giants are leading the race for the signature of the England international.

Mount's current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2024 which means he has already entered the final 18 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports, contract talks between Mount and the Blues have not been progressing well with Liverpool looking to capitalize on the situation.

Simon Phillips has claimed that Mount's move to a Premier League rival would anger the Chelsea fanbase.

The journalist has also claimed that the Blues are in a difficult position financially and might have to part ways with Mount to comply with FFP rules. He told Give Me Sport:

"The fact that he could go to a Premier League rival in Liverpool would certainly cause a bit of anger among the fanbase. But the club are in a catch 22 situation because they have to sell players due to FFP after all the signings they have made. They need to balance the books."

Mount is believed to be looking for a deal that would see him become one of Chelsea's highest earners.

The Liverpool target currently earns around £80k per week and wants ti treble his wages as per reports.

Mount is believed to be a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp and is interested in joining the Merseyside club.

Apart from Liverpool, Newcastle United are also believed to be keenly monitoring Mount's situation at Stamford Bridge.

He has not enjoyed his best form this season, having contributed just three goals and six assists in 32 games across all competitions.

Liverpool identify 20-year-old Chelsea star as potential target

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill this summer.

As reported by Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to take advantage of the Blues' signing Benoit Badiashile in January and lure the youngster away.

“I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. Levi Colwill on his future at Chelsea as loan expires in June: “They always keep in touch, tell me to keep working hard, good things come to those that wait”, told @TheAthleticFC “I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Levi Colwill on his future at Chelsea as loan expires in June: “They always keep in touch, tell me to keep working hard, good things come to those that wait”, told @TheAthleticFC 🔵 #CFC“I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c5mshgxLPM

The Blues, however, view Colwill as a key player for the future and are looking to offer him a new deal when he returns from his loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Liverpool target has been hugely impressive for the Seagulls at the heart of their defence this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled at the back this season and Colwill could be a solid addition to the Merseyside giants.

