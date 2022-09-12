Journalist echoes Thierry Henry's claims on why PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland

French pundit Nabil Djellit doubled down on Theirry Henry's claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland in one aspect of the game.

Henry has previously claimed that while both players are astonishing goalscorers, the French World Cup winner is a better creative player than the Manchester City forward.

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the standout players among a new bunch of upcoming superstars. Both players scored braces for their respective teams in their Champions League games on Matchday 1.

Hence, the debate of who the better player has resurfaced. Djellit echoed Henry's claims as he told L'Equipe du Soir:

"For me, Haaland is a surface player who can pick up, play in one touches. With Dortmund in transition, he arrived (and) launched, but Mbappé is indeed more creative because he does not frequent the same areas. He picks up, goes to the sides, he can frame an opponent, he can dribble. I remember that last season, he was the best passer in Ligue 1. It is that he was also in the creation." (h/t psgtalk)

Both Mbappe and Haaland have gotten off to stunning starts to their club campaigns this season. The Frenchman has already scored nine times in seven games for PSG across competitions.

Haaland, meanwhile, made a switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City during the summer transfer window. In eight games for the Cityzens, the Norwegian has scored 12 goals and provided an assist. He has scored 10 league goals from his first six Premier League matches, including two hat-tricks.

PSG have gotten off to a stunning start to their league campaign

PSG manager Christophe Galtier

PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 19 points from their first seven league games. Olympique Marseille have the same amount of points on the board. However, the Parisians have a better goal difference of 21 in their favor compared to Marseille's 11.

Paris Saint-Germain's superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe are looking increasingly dangerous by the day. All three superstars are in phenomenal form with the season in its initial phase.

To add to that, the French club also managed to earn a 2-1 win in their Champions League opening group stage game against Juventus. Fans will keep a close eye on what collective awards the Parisians can win this season.

