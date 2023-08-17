Journalist expects European giants to rekindle pursuit of Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku

Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio expects Juventus to reignite their move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the next few days.

Di Marzio reckons the Old Lady could come back in for Lukaku in the latter stages of the transfer window. He said (via ForzaJuveEN):

"I think Juventus will try again for Romelu Lukaku in the next days."

Lukaku has been expected to leave Stamford Bridge permanently this summer after a dissapointing second spell with the Blues. The Belgian forward returned to the club in 2021 from Inter Milan for a then-club record €113 million fee.

However, the 30-year-old struggled for form and was soon at loggerheads with former manager Thomas Tuchel. He returned to Inter last season on loan. There was an expectation he would seal a permanent move to the Nerrazzuri.

Yet, Inter were left enraged when they learned Lukaku had held talks with Juve about a potential move to the Allianz Stadium. They withdrew their interest and the striker's route back to Serie A is seemingly now with Massimilliano Allegri's side.

Tuttosport reported last month that Chelsea rejected a loan offer from the Old Lady for Lukaku. The Premier League giants would rather get the Belgian off their books permanently.

The veteran striker bagged 14 goals and seven assists across competitions while on loan at Inter last season. He has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus fans make their feelings clear regarding the potential signing of Chelsea's Lukaku

Lukaku clashed with Juventus last season.

Juve fans have already made it clear that they don't want their club to sign the Chelsea striker. Supporters stormed the Allianz Stadium pitch during a friendly against AC Milan earlier this month.

The Old Lady faithful could be heard chanting (via talkSPORT):

“Noi Lukaku non lo vogliamo" - "We don't want Lukaku."

The Belgium international and Juve fans already have a frosty relationship stemming from last season. Lukaku was furious with them after facing racially abuse during a Coppa Italia semifinal clash in May.

He scored a penalty to equalize in a 1-1 draw and then took off towards the home supporters at the Allianz Stadium. He celebrated by cupping his hands to ears and was subsequently sent off.

Serie A ended up punishing Juventus by closing the lower tier of their 5000- seat- capacity South Stand. Hence, Lukaku's reported willingness to join a club he held such hostility towards has left many bemused.