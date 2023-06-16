Journalist Dean Jones has stated that Liverpool opted against a move for Mason Mount because of Chelsea's asking price. He believes that the Reds would have been all over the midfielder if they were getting him for £40 million.

Mount is close to leaving Chelsea this summer, and Klopp's side were leading the race to sign the Englishman. However, they opted out of the move as Chelsea were demanding close to £70 million for the midfielder.

Jones was on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel when he noted that Liverpool's main reason to look elsewhere was the price tag. He added that the Reds want to sign two-three players for £100 million and said:

"Yeah, no I do see that too. I think L'pool were put off by that £70m basically, if they could've got him for £40 million then I think they would have done it. They knew £40 million wouldn't cut it and that's the park they want to shop in this summer, they want three players for £100 million this summer not one or two."

Liverpool have secured Alexis Mac Allister for a reported £35 million from Brighton & Hove Albion.

John Barnes wanted Chelsea star Mason Mount at Liverpool

John Barnes believed Mason Mount would have fit seamlessly into Jurgen Kloopp's side. He added that the Chelsea star was good at all things needed to be a success at Liverpool.

He was quoted as saying by Metro:

"I think Mason Mount would fit in with what we want. If you look at his strength as a midfield player – he attacks, he defends, he's dynamic, he's direct, he gets up and down. This is the profile of a L'pool player, maybe not a Man City player. He could fit in with what we want. I'd be surprised if that happens because Chelsea rate him highly. Contract negotiations are always difficult. I would welcome that signing if he were to come to L'pool."

Mount has just 12 months left on his contract and Manchester United are leading the race to sign him. Arsenal were also keen, while Bayern Munich showed interest, as per BILD.

