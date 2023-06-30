Journalist provides update on Manchester United's pursuit for Inter star Andre Onana

Manchester United reportedly could submit an offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana tonight (June 30), according to Sky Sport journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

The Italian reporter says talks between the Red Devils and Inter have progressed over Onana's potential transfer. Erik ten Hag is delving into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper amid doubts over David de Gea.

Manchester United had agreed on a new contract with De Gea, 32, which the Spaniard had reportedly signed. However, the Premier League giants then made further changes to their proposal and the two parties are now reflecting before making a decision, per BBC Sport.

De Gea's current deal is set to expire at midnight tonight and it's intriguing that talks for Onana have progressed, given the timing. The Cameroonian knows Erik ten Hag well having played under him previously at Ajax.

Onana, 27, flourished at the San Siro this past season after joining as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Ajax. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions, winning the Coppa Italia.

It was only in April last year when Ten Hag was still Onana's coach at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He heaped praise on the shot-stopper as a masterful goalkeeper, saying (via UtdDistrict):

“He has to work hard to get there again and I’m convinced that he’ll succeed. We’ve all seen that he is a masterful goalkeeper.”

The Nerazzurri reportedly value Onana at €40 million and he has four years left on his contract with the Serie A giants. However, Inter are enduring financial issues and this could see United negotiate a lower fee. The Red Devils need to be cautious with regard to Financial Fair Play after their £200 million outlay last summer.

Manchester United schedule medical for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Mason Mount is set to undergo a medical with Manchester United.

Manchester United have reportedly scheduled a medical for Mason Mount to take place on Monday (July 3), per The Telegraph. The Chelsea midfielder is on the cusp of becoming Erik Ten Hag's first summer signing.

Mount is joining the Red Devils in a £60 million (€69 million) deal including add-ons. The two Premier League giants had been at odds over the 24-year-old's valuation but finally met in the middle.

The English attacker snubbed new contract proposals from Chelsea, with just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. He is believed to have been disappointed with the way the Blues handled his future.

Mount struggled for form last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, he is a UEFA Champions League winner and has been a key player for the West Londoners. He managed a career-best of 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

