Journalist reveals Arsenal and European giants could be involved in shock January swap deal

Arsenal could offer former Everton flop Moise Kean a way back to the Premier League as the Italian could be involved in a potential swap deal with midfielder Charlie Patino.

This is as per reports from Italian journalist Michele Fratini (via HITC.com), who mentioned that multiple Serie A clubs including Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all after highly-rated Patino.

However, he specified that the Old Lady are looking to leave their competition in the dust as they prepare a bid.

"The two names for Juventus’ midfield are Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, who is a more physical player than Charlie Patino from Arsenal. He’s an Edgar Davids-type. He’s physical and good at (stopping) counter-attacks.

"The other is Patino. Today, it’s a Juve team without quality. And they can easily sign Patino because Juventus has four attackers, and Kean would be included in the negotiation."

A potential deal could suit both parties as Charlie Patino is currently out on loan at Swansea City due to a lack of guaranteed game-time at Arsenal. With Juventus ready to offer the same, he could be wiling to move.

However, it is unclear whether the Gunners are open to bringing Kean back to the Premier League, especially since he has yet to open his account for goals this season.

The Italian has already had a topsy-turvy career but is only 23 years old and there is ample time for him to try and resurrect his career.

Bukayo Saka started his first-ever game for Arsenal on this day, five years ago

Arsenal's talismanic winger Bukayo Saka made his debut for the Gunners back in 2018, initially coming on as substitute against Vorksla, before being handed his full debut few games later.

Since then, Saka has made 201 appearances for his club, scoring 46 goals and providing 52 assists across competitions.

He recently made his 200th appearance for the team and did well.

Arteta's men will host Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League game as they look to get back to winning ways.