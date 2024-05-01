Journalist says Jurgen Klopp's former club might look to bring him back after stint at Liverpool

It appears that Jurgen Klopp's former club, Borussia Dortmund, has interest to bring him back, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

The report suggests that if he returns, it will not be on a managerial role, but as the club's president.

"There is increasing talk around [Dortmund] about bringing former manager Jurgen Klopp back as head of football in 2025. For some at Dortmund, this is the inevitable end point of a long period harking back to the 2010-13 glory era, with the club constantly rehiring familiar figures," Delaney reports, via Goal.com.

Still, there is no indication that the German coach will look to not coach again and take over an executive role with his former club.

Jurgen Klopp has spent nine years with Liverpool and has won a total of eight trophies, including the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Before that, he helped Borussia Dortmund win the Bundesliga title twice and played in the UEFA Champions League Final in 2013.

Jurgen Klopp says he will be around next year if Liverpool wins the English Premier League

Liverpool have announced that they will not host a trophy parade this season unless they claim the English Premier League title.

Things may be different next year, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that if the Reds win a title next year, he will come and join the trophy parade.

"I’m happy. The better the hands are the club will be in for the next years, the better it is for me because I will follow everything and will watch it from wherever in the world. If Liverpool can win the league the next year and if I don’t disturb, I would be around and watch the [bus] driving through the city," Klopp told TNT Sports, via This is Liverpool.

During his stint with the Reds, a trophy parade has taken place twice, first in 2019 after winning the UEFA Champions League and the second one in 2022, when they won the League Cup and the FA Cup.