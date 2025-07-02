Juan Sebastian Veron provides honest response when asked if Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina star Juan Sebastian Veron has provided his honest response to whether Lionel Messi will feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Miami sensation was instrumental in helping his national team win the highest prize in international football in 2022.

Ad

However, with the former Barcelona attacker aged 38, there are questions over whether he will play in the 2026 edition of this competition. At the moment, his contract with the Herons also expires in December 2025, which may leave Messi without any competitive football till the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

Despite these problems, Veron believes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will play this tournament. He also emphasised the fact that the competition will be of higher quality than what Messi faces in the MLS.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to TyC Sports, Veron said (via GOAL):

"That will depend on him. It's clear that he might find it more difficult against opponents and teams with different paces, but these are issues that a player like Messi can resolve in a different way, and better, and above all, well."

In national team colours, Messi has played 193 matches across competitions, bagging 112 goals.

Ad

He was recently at the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami, who were knocked out by UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final 16. The MLS side were comprehensively beaten 4-0 on Sunday, June 29.

Lionel Messi names best team in the world following FIFA Club World Cup exit

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the best team in the world following Inter Miami's defeat in the round-of-16 of the Club World Cup to the French outfit.

Ad

Luis Enrique's side enjoyed a successful year, winning the Champions League and Ligue1. Messi, who also played for PSG from 2021 to 2023, said about the team (via Sporting News):

"PSG is the best team in the world, without a doubt. They beat Inter in the Champions League final 4 or 5-0, I don't remember exactly. The result here is normal, we're not playing at the same level."

Ad

While at PSG, Messi made 75 appearances across competitions, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists. He managed to win the Ligue1 title twice but not the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.

As for PSG, they will prepare to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Club World Cup on Saturday, July 05.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More