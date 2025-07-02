Juan Sebastian Veron provides honest response when asked if Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina star Juan Sebastian Veron has provided his honest response to whether Lionel Messi will feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Miami sensation was instrumental in helping his national team win the highest prize in international football in 2022.
However, with the former Barcelona attacker aged 38, there are questions over whether he will play in the 2026 edition of this competition. At the moment, his contract with the Herons also expires in December 2025, which may leave Messi without any competitive football till the World Cup in the summer of 2026.
Despite these problems, Veron believes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will play this tournament. He also emphasised the fact that the competition will be of higher quality than what Messi faces in the MLS.
Speaking to TyC Sports, Veron said (via GOAL):
"That will depend on him. It's clear that he might find it more difficult against opponents and teams with different paces, but these are issues that a player like Messi can resolve in a different way, and better, and above all, well."
In national team colours, Messi has played 193 matches across competitions, bagging 112 goals.
He was recently at the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami, who were knocked out by UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final 16. The MLS side were comprehensively beaten 4-0 on Sunday, June 29.
Lionel Messi names best team in the world following FIFA Club World Cup exit
Lionel Messi believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the best team in the world following Inter Miami's defeat in the round-of-16 of the Club World Cup to the French outfit.
Luis Enrique's side enjoyed a successful year, winning the Champions League and Ligue1. Messi, who also played for PSG from 2021 to 2023, said about the team (via Sporting News):
"PSG is the best team in the world, without a doubt. They beat Inter in the Champions League final 4 or 5-0, I don't remember exactly. The result here is normal, we're not playing at the same level."
While at PSG, Messi made 75 appearances across competitions, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists. He managed to win the Ligue1 title twice but not the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.
As for PSG, they will prepare to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Club World Cup on Saturday, July 05.