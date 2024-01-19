Jude Bellingham has already earned a staggering amount of money at Real Madrid as incredible wages come to light: Reports

Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham's incredible reported wages have come to light following his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the England international was set to earn £12 million per year before signing his contract with Los Blancos (via SPORTbible). This amount breaks down to £230,000 per week, and with Bellingham having been at the club for 31 weeks, it is believed that the midfielder has earned about £7.13 million.

It's no surprise that Bellingham is also seen as the most expensive midfielder in the world by CIES Football Observatory, who value him at a whopping £230 million.

Most importantly, the 20-year-old has not only lived up to but surpassed expectations since arriving in the Spanish capital. He has played 25 matches across competitions this season, bagging 17 goals and seven assists in an advanced midfield role.

Bellingham also won his first piece of silverware with Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa final on January 14. On the night, the youngster contributed with an assist.

Most recently, the former Birmingham City man started his club's 4-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, January 18. He will next be in action when Real Madrid host Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu for a La Liga clash on Sunday, January 21.

When a Spanish pundit said Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is better than Kylian Mbappe

In November last year, Spanish TV program El Chiringuito's host Josep Pedrerol declared Jude Bellingham as the best player in the world. He placed the Real Madrid star over Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker is considered among the best in the world, having won the World Cup with France in 2018 and notched up 265 senior club career goals.

However, Pedrerol said at the time (via PSG Talk):

“Messi is part of the recent past; Bellingham is the best player in the world currently. Right now, he is better than Mbappe."

Mbappe,25, has started the new campaign strongly with the Parisians, having scored 26 goals and assisted four in 25 matches across competitions.

The two players could be seeing more of each other if Mbappe's rumored move to Real Madrid goes through in the summer (via Goal). His contract at the Parc des Princes runs out in less than six months.