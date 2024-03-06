Jude Bellingham hit with two-game ban, full details emerge Real Madrid set to appeal decision

Jude Bellingham will serve a two-match ban following his red card in Real Madrid's controversial 2-2 draw against Valencia.

La Liga have punished Bellingham after his protests towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano at the Mestalla Stadium. The English superstar had the ball in the back of the net but the Spaniard had blown for full time much to the player's fury.

Jude Bellingham is claimed to have said to Manzano after the game:

"It's a f***ing goal."

Madrid Zone reports that the 20-year-old has been fined €600 while Real Madrid have been fined €700. The in-form attacker will miss his side's clashes against Celta Vigo (March 10) and Osasuna (March 16). Los Blancos will appeal the decision with Carlo Ancelotti defending the Englishman post-match.

The reason given for Bellingham's suspension is "attitudes of contempt or reconsideration towards referees, managers or sports authorities", per Relevo. Tempers flared at the Mestalla when the 2023 Golden Boy winner thought he'd sealed a last-gasp victory.

However, Ancelotti's side settled on a point thanks to Vinicius Junior's brace. Bellingham made his first appearance in that game since returning from an ankle sprain.

Real Madrid and Bellingham turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League where he'll be available. They face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last 16 tie tonight (March 6). Ancelotti's men hold a 1-0 lead on aggregate heading into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insisted he didn't need to talk to Jude Bellingham following his red card

Jude Bellingham was furious with the decision and his subsequent red card.

Ancelotti defended Jude Bellingham after his red card which was only the second of his senior career. The Italian coach alluded to the midfielder's passion while making clear his thoughts on his sending-off (via GOAL):

"I haven’t spoken to him. He's a player who tries to give everything on the pitch. I think the red card was wrong. He was frustrated but he didn't make any kind of insult."

Bellingham has been a revelation at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He's bagged 20 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions.

Thus, the La Liga league leaders will be disappointed to be without him for their two upcoming fixtures. They hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Girona at the top of the La Liga table after 27 games.