Jude Bellingham joins Erling Haaland and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe in a special club after 1-1 draw vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has joined fellow young superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in a unique club of UEFA Champions League achievements.

As per reports from Opta, Bellingham's assist for Vinicius Junior's goal made him the third-youngest player to score or assist in six consecutive UCL games.

Kylian Mbappe achieved the feat while he was playing for AS Monaco back in the 2018-19 season. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, achieved the feat while he was playing for Borussia Dortmund a couple of seasons ago.

Jude Bellingham now joins the duo on the list after a stunning showing in the group stages and round of 16. The Englishman grabbed a goal apiece against Union Berlin and SC Braga, along with an assist apiece against Berlin in the return leg and RB Leipzig in the second leg.

Bellingham put in two dominant performances against Napoli, grabbing a goal and an assist in both matches Real Madrid played against them.

In general, the 20-year-old has made a remarkable start to life as a Los Blancos player. In 31 appearances for the club across competitions, Jude Bellingham has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists.

With over 10 games left to go in the club's current season, he will look to add more goal contributions to his existing tally.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham matches Steven Gerrard stat

After his assist against RB Leipzig, Jude Bellingham recorded another notable statistic in this season's Champions League.

He became the first player since Steven Gerrard in 2007-08 (6 goals, 4 assists) to record four or more goals and assists apiece.

Considering the impact and career Steven Gerrard had with Liverpool, any comparisons to the icon should boost Bellingham's confidence.

Although the two players have different body types, their will to drive forward and knack of scoring special goals ties them together.

Bellingham will hope he can continue playing in the same way for Real Madrid to be included in more conversations alongside Gerrard.