Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid legend as the Greatest Player Of All Time amid Los Blancos rumors

Reported Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has named club legend Zinedine Zidane as the greatest player of all time.

Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time and had an illustrious spell with Los Blancos as a player between 2001 and 2006. Overall, he scored 125 goals and provided 138 assists in 689 games for clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Frenchman won one UEFA Champions League trophy with the Spanish giants and the FIFA World Cup with France, among other honors. He also won the 1998 Ballon d'Or.

When asked recently who he thinks is the greatest player of all time, Bellingham picked Zidane (via @MadridUniversal).

This comes amidst rumors of both Bellingham and Zidane potentially joining Los Blancos in the summer. As per journalist Santi Aouna, Real Madrid have spoken to the French legend to return as manager if Carlo Ancelotti leaves at the end of the season.

Zidane has already served two stints as the club's manager, where he won a La Liga title and did a three-peat in the UEFA Champions League. He left the club in 2021 and was replaced by Ancelotti.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has also been heavily linked with a summer move to Los Blancos (via Football Espana). Manchester City are also interested in signing the youngster, while Liverpool have pulled out of the race due to an expected exorbitant transfer fee of £130 million.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's defensive collapse ahead of Almeria clash

Los Blancos will host Almeria in La Liga on Saturday, April 29. The Spanish giants come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat against Girona last week. Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals against a poor Real Madrid side.

Ahead of the Almeria clash, manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on his side's defensive performance last week. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“We weren’t good defensively there and need to focus more, starting tomorrow. The players know this and will play differently to how they did in Girona. I think it’s focus more than anything, and it’s true that you can’t always be at your best mentally. The schedule is demanding and we’re all humans. There are good days and bad days. That can also happen to a team.”

Real Madrid will be without Luka Modric on Saturday as he has picked up a thigh injury. The veteran midfielder is also a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

