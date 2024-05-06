Jude Bellingham’s comment to Novak Djokovic about Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric at Laureus Sports Awards comes to light

During the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham joked about teammate Luka Modric's looks, relative to his age, with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic. Bellingham said that Modric, 38, looks like he's as old as the Englishman (20).

Bellingham won the 2024 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award for his first season at Santiago Bernabéu. Djokovic, on the other hand, received the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time this year.

In the conversation with Novak Djokovic during the ceremony, Bellingham said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Luka Modrić, he looks like my age you know.”

In March, Novak Djokovic had jokingly compared his football playing style to Modric in an interview with Tennis TV:

"I'm a Luka Modric you know, I'm that kind of a player, I love to have a 360 view of the pitch, assists, making good runs."

So far, Jude Bellingham has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. In his maiden season at Real Madrid, he has already won the 2023-24 Supercopa de España, and the 2023-24 La Liga title and will be looking to add the UEFA Champions League to the list.

David Beckham sends message to Jude Bellingham following Real Madrid's La Liga title win

Jude Bellingham scored the second goal in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid against Cadiz in La Liga on May 4. Later that day, second-placed Barcelona were defeated 2-4 by third-placed Girona, which led to Los Blancos claiming the league title.

Following the confirmation of the league title, the English midfielder made a celebratory post on Instagram. Former Real Madrid icon David Beckham congratulated Bellingham and commented:

"Well done mate @judebellingham @realmadrid 🤍campeones"

Los Blancos will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on May 8 at the Santiago Bernabéu.