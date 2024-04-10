Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has acknowledged that the UEFA Champions League tie between his side and Manchester City is only halfway done.

Los Blancos hosted the reigning champions in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, April 9. Bernardo Silva (2'), Phil Foden (66') and Josko Gvardiol (71') scored for the visitors, while Rodrygo (14') and Fede Valverde (79') netted for the hosts after a 12th-minute Ruben Dias own-goal.

The thrilling 3-3 draw left the tie evenly poised heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on April 17.

After the match, Bellingham, who played the entirety of the game, posted a carousel of images of him and his teammates from the contest. The Englishman simply captioned it:

"Half-time."

Bellingham, who is Real Madrid's top-scorer this season with 20 goals (and joint-best creator with 10 assists), endured a rare quiet outing against Manchester City.

He had only shot (off target) and laid out no key passes while winning only eight of his 16 duels. However, the midfielder also completed three of his five attempted dribbles and 87% of his 31 passes, won a foul and made two successful tackles.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid frontline's defensive work after 3-3 stalemate with Manchester City

After Tuesday's match against Manchester City, boss Carlo Ancelotti was questioned about Jude Bellingham's performance. The Italian tactician didn't seem too worried about his leading goalscorer not finding the net and instead praised the latter and his attacking partners' defensive contribution.

Ancelotti told Real Madrid's official website (as quoted by Madrid Universal):

“He hasn’t scored, but we have scored three goals. The work of those at the top has been very good: three goals and they have worked hard. That’s why they haven’t been as fresh as always. They have done a great defensive job and that has given us good control of the game.”

Prior to their second-leg meeting with Pep Guardiola's side, Los Blancos will visit Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday, April 13. Manchester City, meanwhile, will welcome Luton Town to the Etihad in the Premier League on the same day.