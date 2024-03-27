Jude Bellingham sends X-rated message to England teammate after dramatic late draw against Belgium at Wembley

Jude Bellingham helped England stand tall in the friendly game against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday (March 26). The Real Madrid midfielder scored late in the game (95th minute) and prevented the Three Lions from losing the game (2-2).

Afterwards, Bellingham received high praise from Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, who assisted him for the late equalizer against the Belgians.

"Sheriff, Jude Belingham. Great character at the death to salvage something at Wembley! Need to take that attitude into the summer," Maddison wrote on social media.

The Real Madrid star responded to his teammate's comment,

"What a f***ing player," Bellingham wrote.

Jude Bellingham's reply to Maddison's post.

Jude Bellingham and James Maddison are expected to be part of the final squad that will travel to Germany for the final stage of the UEFA Euro 2024, as the Three Lions will play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage.

England ended the international break winless, after the draw against Belgium and the loss to Brazil a few days earlier.

Jude Bellingham praises Kobbie Mainoo after first-ever England start

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the players who stole the spotlight for the Three Lions during the international break.

The Manchester United midfielder made his debut with England as a substitute in the game against Brazil while he started Tuesday's game against Belgium.

Afterward, Jude Bellingham praised his young teammate, saying that he has a bright future in front of him both with the Red Devils and the national team.

"Kobbie Mainoo is very good. I know how hard it can be when there’s a clamor and people put a lot of pressure on you… but he’s definitely a brilliant player. He’s going to have an amazing future at Man United and hopefully for England as well," he said, via Khel Now.

The Real Madrid superstar also believes these two games will help England better prepare for the Euro 2024, where they will aim to have a deep run.

"I’m happy I can make it up to the team but we really should be winning with all the chances we made. But these two games will stand us in good stead heading into the Euros," he said afterwards.

Jude Bellingham will now shift his attention to the club schedule with Real Madrid in the race for both the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Manchester City in the quarter-finals.