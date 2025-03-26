Julian Alvarez makes bold Lionel Messi claim as Argentina thrash Brazil without Inter Miami star 

Julian Alvarez believes Argentina would have further dominated Brazil had Lionel Messi been available for the game. La Albiceleste picked up a memorable 4-1 win over their bitter rivals at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday, March 25, in the World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Scaloni's team arrived at the game buoyed by their 1-0 win over Uruguay in the previous game. However, Argentinean were without their prodigal son, as Lionel Messi was nursing an adductor problem.

La Pulga missed the win over La Celeste and was also unavailable for the game against Brazil. However, La Albiceleste ensured that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't missed on the night.

The game was further spiced up following Raphinha's controversial comments in the build-up, which had drawn a response from Angel Di Maria. Scaloni's team, however, preferred to do the talking on the pitch.

Alvarez opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute before Enzo Fernandez doubled the score in the 12th minute. Matheus Cunha pulled one back for O Selecao in the 26th minute, but Alexis Mac Allister restored the two-goal lead in the 36th minute.

Giuliano Simeone came off the bench and scored La Albiceleste's fourth of the night in the 71st minute to seal a thumping win. Argentina subsequently secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Alvarez insisted that his team would have scored more had Lionel Messi been on the pitch.

"With Messi we might have scored 2 or 3 more goals...," said Alvarez.

La Pulga has registered four goals and two assists from five games across competitions for Inter Miami this season.

How many times has Lionel Messi faced Brazil in his career?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has faced Brazil 15 times in his career so far, including youth stages. The 37-year-old has seven wins, six defeats and two draws against O Selecao.

Interestingly, La Pulga has never scored against Brazil in a competitive match in his senior career. The diminutive magician has found the back of the net six times in 15 games, but five of them were in friendlies.

Messi's only competitive goal against Brazil came in the semifinal of the U-20 World Cup in 2005, which Argentina went on to win. Interestingly, La Pulga won his first senior international trophy, the 2021 Copa America, by defeating Brazil in the final. He has since won the World Cup, the Finalissima, and another Copa America title.

