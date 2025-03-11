Julian Alvarez names ability he wants to steal from ex-teammate Erling Haaland and La Liga rival Vinicius Jr

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has picked up traits he would like to have from his former Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

Alvarez, 25, moved to Atletico last summer after being teammates with Haaland at City for two seasons. The duo enjoyed great success together, including successive Premier League titles and the club's first UEFA Champions League triumph.

Like Haaland, Los Blancos' Vincius has been one of the game's best young players in the last few seasons, helping his team to their second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three seasons in the 2023-24 campaign.

Alvarez - who has made a good start in his maiden season in Spain - had an interesting Q&A with the Champions League account. As per Albiceleste Talk, he said about the traits he would want to pick from Haaland and Vinicius:

"Haaland's heading"

"Vinicius' dribbling"

The entire interaction went as follows:

"First person you think of when you hear the Champions League: Lionel Messi"

"All-time favourite footballer: Lionel Messi"

"Best unspoken connection with on the pitch: Antoine Griezmann"

"Favourite Champions League goal you have scored: The one not long ago against Leverkusen"

"One player you can have a conversation with without saying a word: Rodrygo De Paul"

"Who will you trust to take a 90th-minute penalty in a Champions League final: Griezmann or Angel Correro"

"Most famous contact on your phone: Messi"

"Toughest centre-back you've faced: Cuti Romero"

"Person dead or alive you would like to meet: Maradona"

"Away ground with the best Champions League atmosphere: Dortmund or Munich"

Alvarez has 22 goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions this season for Atletico.

What's next for Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior?

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has had an underwhelming campaign for Manchester City, going by his staggering standards. The 24-year-old has bagged 28 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions for a City side coming off a 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Erling Haaland and Co. take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the league on Saturday (March 15), having already been knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Vinicius, 24, has 18 goals and 11 assists in 37 games across competitions this season. Los Blancos - coming off a 2-1 La Liga home win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend - next take on Alvarez's Atletico in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 12). Carlo Ancelotti's holders are leading the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

