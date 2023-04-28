 Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh injury update on 4 Liverpool stars ahead of crucial Tottenham clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on the availability of Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, and Naby Keita for his side's upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool, who are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings, will welcome fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur for a highly-anticipated league clash on Sunday (30 April). Trailing the Lilywhites by a point but with a game in hand, the Reds could leapfrog them in the rankings with a victory this weekend.

The Merseysiders will look to put their best foot forward in Sunday’s high-octane clash at Anfield but could be without two of their first-team players. In a pre-match press conference, Klopp informed that Oxlade-Chamberlain would miss Sunday’s game while Keita was also doubtful. He, however, was hopeful of seeing both Jota and Konate back on the pitch.

Klopp said (via Anfield Watch):

“Naby will train. Didn't get the medical report yet. Ox isn't training. No-one else. Diogo got a bad knock in his back but should be alright.”

He then provided an encouraging update on Konate, saying (via Anfield Watch):

“Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] will be back.”

Nursing an undisclosed injury, Oxlade-Chamberlain has not featured for the Reds since their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on April 1. Konate missed Wednesday’s (26 April), 2-1 win over West Ham United due to precautionary reasons.

Jota picked up a back injury against the Hammers but is expected to bounce back. Finally, Guinea star Keita suffered a setback while on international duty in March. His last appearance came in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on 25 February.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saw their Liverpool careers marred by injuries

Liverpool signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig for a €60 million fee in the summer of 2018. The gifted central midfielder featured in the Reds’ first eight Premier League games before missing three matches due to muscular injuries. This marked the beginning of his poor luck in England.

So far, he has only featured in 129 games for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 11 times. As per Transfermarkt, he missed 84 games due to known injuries. The list of all absences due to injuries and fitness concerns is set to be much longer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, joined Liverpool from Arsenal for a €38 million fee in August 2017. He, too, has seen his Anfield stint disrupted by incessant injuries, never quite managing to attain consistency.

Since joining, the versatile midfielder has featured in only 146 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side in all competitions, netting 18 goals. As per Transfermarkt, he has so far missed 88 games due to known injuries.

Both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita will be out of contract in June 2023 and are unlikely to receive extension offers from their current employers. Additionally, due to their poor fitness record, potential suitors could be wary of offering them long-term, lucrative contracts this summer.

