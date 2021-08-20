"We have to make the decision" - Jurgen Klopp gives team news ahead of Liverpool's clash with Burnley 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the midfield pairing of club captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are close to returning to first-team action after an extended pre-season break.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Burnley, the Liverpool boss gave some valuable team news regarding the return of Henderson and Thiago. Klopp said:

"They are much closer. They look fine. Now we have to make the decision. They looked good in the game (closed door friendly against Aston Villa) and looked good in the training week so up to me to make some decisions."

Jurgen Klopp also spoke about the prospect of facing Burnley, who ended Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League last season. However, Klopp is up for the challenge and has credited Sean Dyche's management. Klopp added:

"I didn't even think about it. We lost it, Burnley won it. That's how football is so well deserved. There are no guarantees out there, especially not against Burnley, because they can make your life uncomfortable. They defend well, really good footballers in the team."

" Sean is doing a brilliant job there, in setting them up. They can be annoying, they are good at set pieces, a clear way of play. That's what we prepare for, not for any kind of revenge."

Jurgen Klopp is happy to see Virgil Van Dijk back in Liverpool colours

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is happy to see Virgil Van Dijk return to first-team action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. When asked about the Dutch defender, the Liverpool manager admitted that Van Dijk has trained well and is ready for the season. Klopp said:

"I was not impressed in a surprised way. He had the longest pre-season of all time. I saw him in training every day, he played like he trained before so I was not surprised. Virgil is a good football player and that's why I was happy to have him back."

Jurgen Klopp is also not concerned about Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's contract situation. When asked about the same, Klopp replied:

"Still all good. No developments. Nothing to be concerned about."

Liverpool play Burnley in Saturday's early kickoff. The Reds will be firm favorites to win in front of a packed Anfield.

