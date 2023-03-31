Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on 3 first-team stars ahead of Liverpool's crucial PL encounter against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Rhys Williams out of his side's clash at Manchester City on Saturday (April 1).

It's a vital game for Klopp's side, as they look to make ground up on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Merseysiders are sixth, trailing Spurs by seven points with two games in hand.

However, Klopp will be without Thiago, Keita and Williams for the trip to the Etihad. The German coach said in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo):

"Naby is out. He came back with a muscle injury from the national team. We will see how long it takes. Thiago is in a good way but is not part of team training yet. He will probably be part of next week's training."

Klopp continued by adding that Williams has picked up an illness:

"Rhys Williams has a little bit of something. We had stomach bugs here and there, but that stopped two days ago."

The trio's absence is a blow for Liverpool, particularly Thiago's, whose presence in midfield has been missed. The Spaniard has featured 24 times across competitions, contributing one assist, this season. His creativity and ball-playing skills have often been key for the Reds, but they will have to make do without him at Manchester City. He's dealing with an issue with his hip flexor.

Meanwhile, Keita is heading out of the exit door at the end of the season. Reports claim that Inter Milan and AC Milan have been offered the opportunity to sign him in the summer when his contract expires. He has managed just 13 appearances this season, as he has dealt with muscle and hamstring problems.

Williams, meanwhile, is yet to make an appearance for Liverpool this season. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship outfit Blackpool Town. However, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez's form has been topsy-turvy, giving Williams a chance to break into the first team.

Liverpool manager Klopp on impact of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's potential absence

Erling Haaland could miss the Liverpool clash.

Klopp was also asked if doubts over Erling Haaland potentially missing the game at the Etihad would affect his game plan. He responded (via the aforementioned source):

"Not too much. When you prepare a game, you prepare all things to avoid the final pass - which is where Erling really comes into the game. He is a proper striker, but they became champions without a striker. That's how it is; you never know 100 per cent who can play."

Haaland has been nursing a groin injury and was forced to withdraw from international duty with Norway last week. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that Haaland will be assessed but hinted that he might risk the forward against Liverpool.

The prolific frontman has been a revelation this season, scoring 42 goals in 37 games across competitions. Manchester City are chasing league leaders Arsenal, who they trail by eight points but have a game in hand.

