Jurgen Klopp names 3 games that will ‘define’ Liverpool’s season after Real Madrid UCL defeat

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s Champions League Round-of-16 defeat to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has claimed that games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal could define their season.

Having endured a 5-2 defeat in the Round-of-16 first leg at Anfield, Liverpool traveled to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg on 15 March. The Reds created quite a few decent chances, but could not apply the finishing touch. The All-Whites, too, missed plenty of chances but eventually scored the match-winning goal through Karim Benzema in the 78th minute.

Last season’s Champions League finalists, Liverpool have now crashed out of all three cup competitions this season and find themselves in a tricky spot in the Premier League as well. Sitting in sixth place, the Reds are currently six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and need a strong finish to the season to secure Champions League football.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp admitted that Liverpool were not in a strong position this season and could see their season defined by three Premier League games. The German said:

“It’s THE competition and we want to be a part of it every year, and that’s now a massive task for us. We all know that.

“When we come back from the international break we have a proper football week ahead of us, I would say, with three games – City, Chelsea and Arsenal. They will probably define where we get out of it.”

Klopp concluded by saying:

“People might say we lost it at Bournemouth but I think this week is a pretty decisive one. We have to hope now the boys come back healthy and early enough and in the right shape and we will try it.”

Liverpool will take on City, Chelsea, and Arsenal in an eight-day span after the international break. They will first travel to City on 1 April, then go to Stamford Bridge four days later, and finally welcome Arsenal on 9 April.

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk lauds Real Madrid after Round-of-16 elimination

The Reds’ towering center-back Virgil van Dijk appeared graceful even in defeat on Wednesday night, praising Real Madrid’s ability to remain calm under insurmountable pressure.

Real Madrid secured a 6-2 aggregate win over Jurgen Klopp’s boys to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Karim Benzema scored the winner, but Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, and Luka Modric all came close to finding the net. It was a strong display by the hosts at the Santiago Bernabeu and Van Dijk could not help but applaud the 14-time winners.

He said via Liverpool’s official website:

“I think you play against a team who never get fazed a little bit. Even when you put them under pressure, even if [they] have difficult moments, they try to stay calm and obviously they have the players, if you look at Modric, Benzema – they’re difference-makers and especially when they’re under pressure.”

Real Madrid ended the match with more possession (54% vs 46%), more shots (17 vs 9), and more on-target attempts (8 vs 5) than Klopp’s side. They also created four big chances, while the visitors failed to manufacture even a single one.

