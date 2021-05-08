Jurgen Klopp names 4 Liverpool players who must do more on the pitch

Jurgen Klopp has openly asked four of his Liverpool players to step up and deliver next season. The Reds manager wants Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to help the squad.

Liverpool have suffered a great deal this season and are still fighting to get into the top 4. Injuries have been an issue for the Reds, but several of their top players have failed to perform at their best level as well.

Jurgen Klopp wants his side to challenge for the Premier League title once again, and for that, the manager hopes to see all his players contribute. The Reds manager has specifically asked the aforementioned four players to pull up their socks after a tough 2020/21 season. He said:

"The summer is important for all of us and you can say exactly the same about each player. When you don't start games, you have to use each training session and each minute on the pitch to convince. I don't have to be convinced to be honest but it's about showing up in these kind of situations.

"Ox had really good moments, trains really good at the moment, and his situation is not easy, not only for him but all the boys in that situation. Thiago became, in a really difficult season, a very important player for us. I don't think we saw it already but we are 100 per cent convinced we will get the best out of him because he is a world class player.

"For Naby it's not easy, for Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) it's not easy. For some other players it is not easy, I know that. But a lot of things happened during the season and what we tried to get and keep was balance and rhythm."

Liverpool still fighting for a top-4 place

Liverpool are in the race for a top-4 finish this season but are not guaranteed one just yet. The Reds are currently 7th in the Premier League table, with 8 points behind 4th-placed Chelsea.

With just 5 games to go, Liverpool need to win all their matches to have a chance of playing in the Champions League next season.