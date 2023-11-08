Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 3 Liverpool stars ahead of UEL clash against Toulouse

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones ahead of the UEFA Europa League clash at Toulouse on Thursday (November 9).

All three players were not on the plane to Toulouse due to illness or injury. Reds captain Van Dijk missed out, as was ill, but should be available for the Brentford game at the weekend. Gravenberch has a knock on his knee and is probable for the Brentford game, while Jones has a hamstring issue.

Klopp said about Van Dijk and Gravenberch, as per The Anfield Talk:

“Virgil is a little bit ill. Shouldn’t be a big thing. We just didn’t want him on the plane. Should be ok for the weekend. Ryan got a little knock on the knee but was running today already. A chance for Brentford, definitely back after the break.”

About Jones, the Reds boss added:

“It’s a hamstring issue. Not massive. After the break he will be back. A low low grade hamstring. He was in a good shape, red card, then lack of rhythm … then he felt it a little bit in the dressing room after Bournemouth.”

The Reds, third in the Premier League after 11 games, trail leaders Manchester City by three points. They take on Brentford at home in the league on Sunday (November 12) just before the international break.

How have Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones fared for Liverpool this season?

Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has made 10 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season, assisting twice. Both assists have come in the league.

His compatriot, Gravenberch, has two goals and as many assists in 13 outings across competitions for Klopp's side this campaign. Both goals and one of the assists have come in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Jones has had a lone assist in nine games across competitions for Liverpool this term. That assist came in the 5-1 matchday three Europa League win at home to Toulouse last month.