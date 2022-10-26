Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 6 Liverpool stars ahead of UCL clash against Ajax 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided injury updates on six first-team members ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Ajax on Wednesday (26 October).

The players in question are Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp has claimed that French defender Konate could return to action against Ajax. The former RB Leipzig centre-back has had an injury-ridden start to the season and has made just two appearances all season.

However, the same cannot be said of Konate's fellow defensive partner Matip and midfielder Thiago. Klopp has revealed that the duo will not feature on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's game against Ajax, the German manager was quoted as saying the following (via Liverpool Echo):

"Thiago is still out. Konate is here and ready to play minutes, I would say. Could play the first minutes but it wouldn't make too much sense. Nothing new, yet. Matip, no."

Klopp added the following in regards to Ibrahima Konate's fitness:

"Ibou trained properly the first time yesterday. He wasn't long out but he has a muscle thing. I'm not sure it makes sense for him to play 95 minutes."

The German tactician said the following when asked about the fitness news surrounding Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain:

"Naby and Ox the same. They aren't in the Champions League squad because everybody told me they wouldn't be ready (in time)."

Klopp, however, has confirmed that forward Darwin Nunez will be available for selection against Ajax. He said:

"Darwin is good. He trained. Normally yesterday and today. In this moment he is available."

Klopp ended by sharing an update on Thiago's fitness. The Spanish midfielder did not feature during the Reds' 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest after suffering an ear infection. Klopp said:

"Thiago was not close. Is he a doubt for tomorrow? I hope not but who knows."

Liverpool FC @LFC The boss has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez could feature in tomorrow's #UCL fixture at Ajax. The boss has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez could feature in tomorrow's #UCL fixture at Ajax. ⤵

Liverpool can book a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League against Ajax

Jurgen Klopp's side can cement their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by avoiding defeat against Ajax in the Netherlands.

As things stand, Liverpool are second in Group A of the Champions League, having amassed nine points from their four matches.

Should Liverpool aim to qualify as group winners, they need to better Napoli by four points. If the Reds fail to beat Ajax and Napoli beat Rangers, they then cannot win their group.

