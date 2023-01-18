Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez ahead of crucial clash against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on injured forward Darwin Nunez ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on January 21.

Klopp's update came after the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their FA Cup third-round replay on January 17. Harvey Elliott's emphatic 13th-minute strike proved to be the difference at the Molineux Stadium.

After the game, Klopp was asked about his players potentially returning from injuries against Chelsea. He provided an update on forward Darwin Nunez and left-back Kostas Tsimikas, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

“Yeah, yeah. We have a couple of days training. I don’t think it would be right after one game to say that’s the team for the next eight weeks or whatever. Let’s have a look. I hope that Darwin (Nunez) is coming back and training tomorrow or Thursday. He might then be in contention.”

He added about Tsimikas:

“Kostas got a knock in the back, so let’s see how they recover. We have now this game and four days to train (for the Chelsea game) and after that five or six days of training until the next game.

“It’s always like this, it’s always about who shows up in training. The door is open for everybody. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.”

Nunez joined Liverpool last summer for a club-record fee of €100 million from Benfica but has been rather underwhelming. While he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 23 games across competitions for the Reds, he has also missed a littany of big chances in those matches.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Darwin Nunez's performances so far

While Darwin Nunez has reached double figures in terms of goals for Liverpool, he has routinely received criticism for his profligacy in the final third. However, prominent pundit and former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes that Nunez is having a good season regardless.

After Liverpool's 3-0 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on January 14, Carragher said about the Uruguayan striker (via Football365):

“I think Nunez was a massive miss at Brighton. As of late we’ve been playing in basketball games, but against Brighton we got battered. We never looked like scoring.

“With Nunez, I know he misses chances, but you always feel like something is going to happen. Right now I want Nunez back as soon as possible.”

The Englishman added:

“He’s had a little bit of stick, but I think he’s had a really good season, Nunez. I think he could get another 10 goals or so from now until the end of the season. I think he should be really pleased with the first season he’s had.”

Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points below fourth-placed Manchester United. They will hope Darwin Nunez adds to his tally of five league goals to help them in their fight to get into the top four.

