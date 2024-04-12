Jurgen Klopp provides Trent Alexander-Arnold fitness update ahead of Liverpool's clash against Crystal Palace

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out since February 10th with an injury and it is unclear when he will be able to return to Liverpool's starting lineup. The Reds are heading into the season finale in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

Alexander-Arnold was on the bench on Thursday's (April 11) 0-3 home loss to Atalanta in the first leg of the quarter-finals, but got no playing time, as it appears that he is not yet ready to play.

"There was no chance to play Trent [against Atalanta]. He was on the bench because we were allowed to put 23 players into the squad. He had two sessions. Diogo didn’t have more really but the information from the medical department is [he was a] step ahead, so he can play a little bit longer. There is no pressure [to protect players returning from injury], it is just the situation," Klopp said, via Rousing The Kop.

Thus, it would come as a surprise if he had any playing time Sunday against Crystal Palace, but he could make his return next Thursday in Bergamo, in the second leg against Atalanta.

Liverpool reportedly offers Trent Alexander-Arnold a new deal

It appears that Liverpool wants to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold long-term and have made him a contract extension offer, according to Pete O’Rourke, who spoke on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

The senior correspondent said that Alexander-Arnold has no desire to leave the club at the moment, despite rumors about Real Madrid's interest.

"There have been a few reports linking Alexander-Arnold with a potential move to Real Madrid, who have also been linked with Reece James. Right-back is an area of the team that Real are looking at," Pete O’Rourke said, via Football Insider.

"I don’t see Alexander-Arnold having any real desire to leave Liverpool right now, he’s vice-captain. He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, loves the club, so I think there will be talks ongoing right now and over the summer. I’m sure the player himself, as long as those terms are right, will have no issues committing his long-term future to his boyhood club," he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to Liverpool in 2016 and his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

