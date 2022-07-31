Jurgen Klopp starts off with three-word message as he responds to Darwin Nunez guiding Liverpool to Community Shield win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact of new signing Darwin Nunez following his debut goal in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Following his side's victory, Klopp was asked by ITV Sport about the impact of his new striker, to which he replied (as per The Express):

"Yeah he’s good."

The Reds won the clash at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, before an injury-time strike from the 23-year-old forward secured a 3-1 victory.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica earlier this summer on a club-record deal following an incredibly successful season where he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances. The Uruguayan forward was brought on after an hour and also won a penalty for his side after forcing Ruben Dias into a handball.

During the same interview, the German boss praised his squad in no uncertain terms:

"Today we played the smartest passes, we need these balls from the side.

"In the first two games we passed in behind and after three runs in pre-season you are killed. We see him in training, involved in all dangerous situations, opened the game for us but was there in the finishing moments as well - good game."

Trent Alexander-Arnold lauds new Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez

The Reds claimed their first Community Shield since 2006 with a victory in a match that was billed as a clash between the Premier League's new superstar strikers, as Erling Haaland also made his eagerly anticipated debut.

Nunez made quite the impression during his 30-minute cameo, which certainly impressed his new teammate Alexander-Arnold. The English full-back was asked by ITV Sport after the game to rate the South American's Liverpool debut, to which he replied (per This Is Anfield):

“Has got to be up there. He won the penalty, scored a goal, had a one-on-one. He looks lively, very lively. He’s someone who has been bought in to score goals, that kind of player for us. He’s proved he can do that today.

“He’s a top player, a young player who you can tell is willing to learn. He’s bonded well with the lads, everyone’s got on well with him.

“He’s come in, got his head down, worked hard so far and knows that his position is not just going to be there because we’ve bought him this summer, he’s got to earn it. He’s come on today with a point to prove and he’s scored us the goal to clinch it, and obviously won the penalty for us as well.”

