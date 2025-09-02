Just 33 days after selling defender, Chelsea re-sign him in surprise deal

Chelsea have re-signed left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith just 33 days after selling him. They have also sent him on a season-long loan at Swansea City.
Samuels-Smith joined the Blues' academy from Everton's academy in the summer of 2023. He has yet to make a senior appearance for them, but has made 44 for the U21 side. He has also captained the U21 team and registered two goals and seven assists.
Chelsea had announced the sale of Samuels-Smith to sister club Strasbourg on July 30, 2025, for an undisclosed fee. Both clubs are notably owned by BlueCo group, a consortium led by Todd Boehly. However, on September 2, 2025, both clubs announced Samuels-Smith's return to Stamford Bridge.
The defender was also sent on loan to Championship club Swansea City for the 2025-26 season. As per FIFA's rules on player registration (via The Athletic):
“Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, a player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs.”
Notably, Chelsea have sold three players to Strasbourg this summer in Ben Chilwell, Mathis Amougou, and Samuels-Smith, who has now returned. Meanwhile, they have sent Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Paez, and Mike Penders on loan to the Ligue 1 club.
Manchester United legend names Chelsea star as best value for money signing in PL this summer
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named Joao Pedro as the Premier League's best value for money signing this summer. He heaped praise on the Brazilian, highlighting his versatility in the forward positions.
“I think Joao Pedro is going to be the best value [for money signing in the Premier League this summer.] He’s a great addition to the Chelsea squad because he can play centre-forward, can play as a 10. A very good addition.”
The west London side signed Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for a reported fee of £60 million. He scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 70 games for the Seagulls.
The 23-year-old has also had an excellent start for the Blues, scoring two goals and registering two assists in three games. He has played as a No. 9 and also behind the striker following Cole Palmer's injury and has been effective in both positions.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have won two and drawn one of their first three games this season. They will next face Brentford away on September 13.