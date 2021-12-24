“Just absolutely brilliant” – David Seaman names his Premier League manager of the year

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has stated that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be his Premier League Manager of the Year.

Seaman stated that his vote would either go with Tuchel or Pep Guardiola. However, the former Premier League-winning goalkeeper believes Tuchel has helped Chelsea become a better side. Seaman was also impressed with how the 48-year-old manager respected the outgoing Frank Lampard.

Speaking on his Seaman Says podcast (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the former Arsenal goalkeeper said:

"My choices would be Tuchel or Pep (Guardiola). But, with Tuchel, he’s moved Chelsea on a bit as well. The other thing I loved about when he first came in was the respect that he showed to Frank as well."

Seaman added:

"Even to the point where he asked the board, are you sure you’re doing the right thing, because Frank’s an absolute legend at the club. I was working for Sky and there was an interview with him and he was just absolutely brilliant on it. You just warm to him. Manager of the Year, Thomas Tuchel."

Tuchel has had a successful stint as Chelsea manager since his appointment back in January. The former PSG manager guided Chelsea to their second Champions League title last season and also helped the Blues beat Villarreal to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Squawka Football @Squawka Chelsea have reached their third semi-final in less than a year.



✅ FA Cup

✅ Champions League

✅ League Cup



Thomas Tuchel is working his magic. 👏 Chelsea have reached their third semi-final in less than a year.✅ FA Cup✅ Champions League✅ League CupThomas Tuchel is working his magic. 👏 https://t.co/6ra9hIc1lX

Chelsea are currently involved in a three-horse title race in the Premier League

Chelsea are currently involved in a three-horse title race in the Premier League alongside Manchester City and Liverpool. The Blues were top of the league standings last month but have lost some ground on their opponents since then.

Chelsea have hit a minor roadblock in their quest for their first Premier League title since 2017. The club suffered a shock defeat at the hands of West Ham United and also drew against both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As things stand, Manchester City are comfortably leading the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men are currently three points clear of second-placed Liverpool. Chelsea have fallen behind their rivals and currently find themselves six points adrift of the league leaders.

This means Manchester City will find themselves at the top of the Premier League charts at Christmas before going into the Boxing Day fixtures.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are scheduled to face both Manchester City and Liverpool next month in the league.

