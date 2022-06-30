“Just can’t guarantee you’ll be the starter, okay?” – Fourth division Brazilian club makes hilarious transfer request to Neymar amid rumors of PSG exit

As the future of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar hangs in the balance, Parana Clube, a fourth-division Brazilian club, have made a bold and quite hilarious offer to the world's most expensive footballer on Twitter.

In the south Brazilian side's post on Twitter, he is seen running on the pitch donning Parana's jersey. They said that they heard about the player's situation in Paris and could offer him a place on the team.

They teased the PSG star by saying that it is well-known that the player looks good in blue and red, the colors of his former club Barcelona.

They warned, though, that they cannot guarantee a place in the starting XI to the 30-year-old star. The post, which was in Portuguese, roughly translates as below:

"And then, @neymarjr! I've heard that things are a little rough in Paris. We already know that you look good in blue and red. I just can't guarantee you’ll be the starter, okay?"

As one would expect, the post went viral. For an account that roughly sees just over a few hundred likes on its tweets, the tweet in question had over 18000 likes as of Thursday.

Neymar and PSG, both parties undecided on what the future holds for the player

Brazilian journalist Raisa Simplicio had reported earlier this week that PSG were willing to allow Neymar to leave the club on loan given the interested club agree to pay the player's weekly wages.

Simplicio also reported that the Brazilian forward is calm regarding his future as he knows that his current contract has a clause that will automatically renew his contract until 2027 on July 1.

He will focus his energy on getting in shape and form for the upcoming FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Selecao were ranked no.1 in the recently released FIFA rankings and are strong favorites to win the competition for a record-extending sixth time.

With Kylian Mbappe signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants in May, it seems that the Frenchman is now a key player at the club, meaning Neymar might find himself taking a back seat.

PSG splurged €220 million on the 30-year-old in 2017, a statement signing but recurring injuries have prevented the former Barcelona star from reaching his full potential at the club.

With rumors rife regarding his next destination, it was a cheeky attempt by Parana Clube to partake in poking fun at the ongoing transfer drama.

