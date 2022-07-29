“Just a copy of Alonso”, “Not in my life time” – Chelsea fans say ‘bold no’ to signing player amid fresh transfer links

France and Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard would reportedly be open to joining Chelsea should the opportunity arise.

As per Christian Falk from BILD, the Blues will need to make a 'serious offer' to land the right-back. The German journalist tweeted:

"TRUE ✅ Benjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer."

Christian Falk @cfbayern Benjamin Pavard TRUEBenjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer TRUE✅ Benjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer

Pavard is a proven international and is capable of playing both as a right-back and a centre-back. At just 26 years of age, he still has his peak years ahead of him as well.

However, Chelsea fans aren't too enthused about their club being linked with the defender. Many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about a potential move for Pavard, with one fan writing:

"Parvard is just a copy of [Marcos] Alonso."

Another added a more emphatic eight-word response, tweeting:

"No Hell no Not in my life time."

🇺🇦🇺🇦KingCrisp⭐️⭐️ @DoTheBartMan199

Hell no

Not in my life time @FrankKhalidUK NoHell noNot in my life time @FrankKhalidUK NoHell noNot in my life time

One fan simply posted:

"Bold NO."

Here are some more reactions from Twitter to the latest update involving Chelsea and Pavard:

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Would love Chelsea to sign Benjamin Pavard!! What’s your thoughts on him? Would love Chelsea to sign Benjamin Pavard!! What’s your thoughts on him? https://t.co/apevKpqlhh

CarefreeHiles @kingcaak @FrankKhalidUK I know your an interactions merchant, but pavard ??? Have some shame man @FrankKhalidUK I know your an interactions merchant, but pavard ??? Have some shame man😭

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their defense this summer and recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly to make up for Antonio Rudiger's departure. With Cesar Azpilicueta constantly being linked with a move to Barcelona (via Fabrizio Romano), the Blues need a right-back to compete with Reece James.

Aside from Pavard, Thomas Tuchel's men are also rumored to be interested in two more full-backs. As per Football.london, the Blues are eyeing Atalanta and Denmark defender Joakim Maehle. They have also been linked with Inter Milan's Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea-linked Benjamin Pavard has enjoyed plenty of success with Bayern Munich so far

Pavard joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart back in the summer of 2019. The Bavarians signed him after he impressed during the 2018 FIFA World Cup for winners France.

In three seasons with Bayern, Pavard has played 119 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. He won the treble in his first season with the club before adding two more Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his resume.

Pavard has also played 45 times for France, netting two goals. Aside from winning the World Cup four years ago, he also lifted the UEFA Nations League with Les Bleus last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far