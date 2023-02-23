"Just to find themselves tenth in the table" - Bayern Munich legend takes shot at Chelsea for spending big in January

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently slammed Chelsea for their exorbitant spending spree this season. The German legend believes the lavish spending by the Premier League's top clubs has completely changed the financial landscape of the sport.

Chelsea spent a total of £323 million in the January transfer window alone, signing eight players in the process. Notably, the Blues secured Enzo Fernandez's services from Benfica for a British record £105 million fee, as well as Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88 million.

This was followed by Chelsea's £270 million transfer spend last summer when Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club.

Rummenigge told Il Corriere dello Sport (via GOAL):

"English clubs spend crazy money in an irrational way, while other clubs in Europe go ahead between scandals and financial crises, but are still able to bring trophies at home. Chelsea wasted hundreds of millions of euros just to find themselves tenth in the table, it’s absurd."

He added:

"The globalisation of the market has created an incredible disparity. Once upon a time, there was an internal market and money circulated within a system. Wealth must be distributed in a better way.”

The German also spoke about Juventus' financial scandal that resulted in a 15-point deduction for the Serie A outfit this season. Rummenigge said:

"I couldn’t believe what Juventus have done, I’ve never heard something similar in my life. Juventus are a top club in Italy and Europe but they have scored an incredible own goal. I am sure they’ll be able to rebuild again at the right time.”

Juventus are currently placed seventh in the Serie A standings with 32 points from 23 games. They are 30 points behind league leaders Napoli.

"He’s got to formulate a team" - Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea boss 'has one of the hardest jobs in the league'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea manager Graham Potter has the most difficult job in the Premier League at the moment, despite their extravagant transfer activity.

The retired defender recently claimed the English boss will have a tough time selecting a starting XI, given the large number of incomings this season. Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via football.london):

"I would go as far to say that Graham Potter has one of the hardest jobs in the league because what he has been given – it is weird to say that, because he’s [been given] crazy amounts of talent [but] he’s a new manager, he’s never dealt with players of that stature, and those egos, and having to manage that."

He added:

"So every week, just imagine this, he’s going in, yes he’s got great players at his disposal and they’re not a team, he’s got to formulate a team, and disappoint between 11 to 15 players. All players think they should play, that is one of the hardest conversations."

Chelsea have rather had nothing to show for after their lavish transfer spending in recent times. The Blues are currently 10th in the league table, with only eight wins from 23 matches this season.

