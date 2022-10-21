“Just full on Ronaldinho these days”, “Fast becoming my favorite player” – Arsenal fans in awe of display from ‘unbelievable’ player during 1-0 win over PSV

Arsenal fans were left in awe of Granit Xhaka's performance in their team's 1-0 home win against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 20.
The Swiss midfielder scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners with a fantastic finish in the second half of the contest.
Xhaka has been in great form for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 14 games for the Gunners so far this season.
Xhaka joined the north London club back in 2016 from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and is a former captain. He has made 264 appearances for the Gunners in his career, scoring 17 goals and providing 25 assists.
That said, he hasn't produced the level of performances that he has done so far this season. Fans compared him to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho for the skills that he produced during the game.
Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans to Granit Xhaka's performance:
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to securing qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League
Arsenal secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League with their win against PSV Eindhoven. Arteta reacted to the win as he told the media after the game (via football.london):
"We are qualified so that’s the first step. Really pleased to do that. Now we want to achieve first in the group because we know the difference that’s going to make. We had some really dominant and good moments but we lacked in the final third to score more goals."
The Spanish tactician went on to laud Granit Xhaka for his recent performances as the midfielder continues to make a turnaround in his career at the club. He said:
"He deserves that he has faced adversity in difficult moments, the way he treats everyone around the club, the love he has for his profession, he deserves it."
Arteta further provided an update on Bukayo Saka's injury that the Englishman picked up during the game. He added:
"Yeah he got a kick but hopefully he will be alright. Look at the top players in the world they play 70 matches every three days and you have to do that. If we put something different in their minds I think that would be a huge mistake."
Arsenal sit atop Group A of the Europa League with 12 points, having won all four games. PSV are second with seven points.
