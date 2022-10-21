“Just full on Ronaldinho these days”, “Fast becoming my favorite player” – Arsenal fans in awe of display from ‘unbelievable’ player during 1-0 win over PSV

Arsenal fans were left in awe of Granit Xhaka's performance in their team's 1-0 home win against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 20.

The Swiss midfielder scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners with a fantastic finish in the second half of the contest.

Xhaka has been in great form for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 14 games for the Gunners so far this season.

Xhaka joined the north London club back in 2016 from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and is a former captain. He has made 264 appearances for the Gunners in his career, scoring 17 goals and providing 25 assists.

That said, he hasn't produced the level of performances that he has done so far this season. Fans compared him to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho for the skills that he produced during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans to Granit Xhaka's performance:

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Xhaka just full on Ronaldinho these days Xhaka just full on Ronaldinho these days

King Arteta 👑 @PiusAFC I apologize about xhaka, he's fast becoming my favorite player I apologize about xhaka, he's fast becoming my favorite player 😭

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton Granit Xhaka with another goal. Been the best player on the pitch tonight again. He has seriously taken initiative this season in a big way — leading by example. Granit Xhaka with another goal. Been the best player on the pitch tonight again. He has seriously taken initiative this season in a big way — leading by example.

Kareem @AFCKareem No one else on this planet can offer what Xhaka does to this team. Simply the greatest. No one else on this planet can offer what Xhaka does to this team. Simply the greatest. https://t.co/OIHyZ8AibD

Bhavs @bhavss14 Granit Xhaka has become THAT GUY Granit Xhaka has become THAT GUY

Rahul @doubler617 I was never xhaka’s biggest fan but man he’s been unbelievable this season. I was never xhaka’s biggest fan but man he’s been unbelievable this season.

™️ @KingsleyReb0rn This Xhaka title winning goal is going to hit like the purest crack This Xhaka title winning goal is going to hit like the purest crack

Daniel Cutts @Journo_Slash Granit Xhaka doing no look, back heel through balls? What world are we living in? Man possessed this season! #AFC Granit Xhaka doing no look, back heel through balls? What world are we living in? Man possessed this season! #AFC

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to securing qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League

Arsenal secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League with their win against PSV Eindhoven. Arteta reacted to the win as he told the media after the game (via football.london):

"We are qualified so that’s the first step. Really pleased to do that. Now we want to achieve first in the group because we know the difference that’s going to make. We had some really dominant and good moments but we lacked in the final third to score more goals."

The Spanish tactician went on to laud Granit Xhaka for his recent performances as the midfielder continues to make a turnaround in his career at the club. He said:

"He deserves that he has faced adversity in difficult moments, the way he treats everyone around the club, the love he has for his profession, he deserves it."

Arteta further provided an update on Bukayo Saka's injury that the Englishman picked up during the game. He added:

"Yeah he got a kick but hopefully he will be alright. Look at the top players in the world they play 70 matches every three days and you have to do that. If we put something different in their minds I think that would be a huge mistake."

Arsenal sit atop Group A of the Europa League with 12 points, having won all four games. PSV are second with seven points.

