"Just get him to send his diary to me!" - Steven Gerrard says he'd take Jude Bellingham to dinner to convince him to join Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that he is willing to make an extra effort to ensure that Jude Bellingham ends up at Anfield.

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, Bellingham is wanted by a number of top clubs across the continent.

The England international is believed to be a top priority for Liverpool this summer but the Reds could face plenty of competition for his signature.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been credited with interest in the teenage sensation.

Former Reds midfielder Steven Gerrard has claimed that Jude Bellingham would be a perfect addition to his boyhood club. He told BT Sport ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Chelsea:

"The obvious signing for Liverpool is Bellingham. Liverpool lack a runner number 8 who can get you a goal, the legs - he ticks a lot of boxes.

"I am sure Jude Bellingham is bright enough to look at Liverpool, who have one of the top five managers in the world."

Gerrard has also claimed that he would love to help the Merseyside giants secure the midfielder's signature in the summer.

Bellingham is known to be a huge admirer of the former England skipper. Gerrard has claimed that he would fly to Germany and take the youngster to dinner if it meant that he signs for the Reds. He added:

"They are building a new stand, they have world-class facilities. I want Jude Bellingham at Liverpool. I'll fly out to Dortmund and take him out for a nice dinner!

"I think it's important to stay in England to continue his growth and development. Just get him to send his diary to me!"

Bellingham has emerged as one of the biggest prospects in world football since his £25 million move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020.

The Englishman has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 22 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season.

The 19-year-old also had an impressive FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in England colors.

Liverpool star confirms intention to stay at Anfield

Reds attacker Roberto Firmino has confirmed his intentions to stay at the club despite approaching the final few months of his deal.

Firmino's current deal at Anfield runs until the end of the season and the Reds are understood to have offered him a short contract extension.

While addressing his future, Firmino has insisted that he wants to stay at Anfield. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool."

Firmino has scored nine goals and produced four assists this season despite struggling for fitness this season.

