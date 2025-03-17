"Just gets better everyday", "Monster performance" - Fans praise Arsenal star after their 1-0 win over Chelsea in PL fixture

Fans were pleased with Myles Lewis-Skelly for his performance in Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, March 16. The English left-back put in a solid shift as the Gunners defeated their London rivals 1-0 at the Emirates.

The two teams had already met this season at Stamford Bridge, with the match ending 2-2. Both sides were looking to consolidate their posotion in the top four.

As expected, Arsenal started strongly, putting Enzo Maresca’s side on the back foot in the early minutes of the match. Their strong start paid dividends in the 20th minute when Mikel Merino flicked a header past the outstretched hand of Robert Sanchez from Martin Odegaard’s corner.

Chelsea gained momentum as the game went on but barely laid a glove on the opposition goalie as most of their play was confined to the midfield. With neither side able to find the back of the net after the 20th-minute opener, it meant the Gunners edged their rivals and took all three points on home soil.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was promoted to Arsenal’s senior team last summer, impressed on the afternoon. The Hale End graduate won all the duels he contested (4), wasn’t dribbled past at all in the entire 90 minutes he spent on the pitch, and received a rating of 7.2 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans lauded the teenager's performance on X (formerly Twitter).

''Myles Lewis-Skelly just gets better everyday, he's a joy to watch in this arsenal team,'' An X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Good W. Should’ve been more than 1-0. Lewis Skelly monster performance. In to the next."

''Myles Lewis-Skelly is very good at using his body because he knows all the little tricks already – but also because his body looks like this. Compact and connected, rooted to the ground with a very solid base and strong core. Natural advantage,'' @scoutedftbl wrote.

''Lewis SKELLY is here to stay btw ... I see zinchenko and kiwior leaving at the end of the season," @lacedwithfinese added.

''Myles Lewis Skelly. Generational Talent," @_AFCwhale wrote.

''Given the market, there are few things more valuable than a really good homegrown fullback. Arsenal have got that in Lewis-Skelly, TOP prospect,'' @NealGardner_ chimed in.

''I love the attitude of the team from the beginning'' – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s performance after 1-0 win against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with his team’s performance and their victory over Chelsea on Sunday. The Spaniard was particularly happy with his side’s aggressive attitude at the start of the game.

Arteta said (via the club’s website):

''Yes, very happy obviously with the result, with big parts of that performance. I love the attitude of the team from the beginning, the way we approached it, how aggressive we were with our goal, score a goal.''

The Spaniard also lauded his side's defensive display and claimed Chelsea had the best attack in the league.

"A lot of chances that we didn't put away and then we continue to do a lot of the things defensively so well and the right to attack open spaces and so many situations of huge advantages that we just gave away," Arteta said. "Then we have to drive back 70 metres and on that face probably we've been one of the best teams in the world today because we were unbelievable the way we've done it. We haven't conceded almost anything apart from that strange save from David I would say, and that's a big credit to the team because in my opinion they are the best attacking team in the league.’’

Arsenal are now 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool while Chelsea remain in fourth position with 49 points, one point ahead of Manchester City.

