"Just gorgeous to watch" - Jamie Carragher explains why Real Madrid star Luka Modric's assist against Chelsea was 'one of the best passes' he has ever seen

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical about Luka Modric's assist for Rodrygo during Real Madrid's Champions League match against Chelsea.

Los Blancos prevailed 5-4 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu following another late comeback.

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner combined to put the holders 3-0 up by the 75th minute and in pole position to win the tie.

But Rodrygo fired the Whites back into it with an 86th-minute goal to force extra-time, early into which Benzema gave them the aggregate lead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side held out for the remainder of the contest to knock the holders out and progress into the semifinals for the second year running.

It was an exhilarating affair over two legs with many incredible moments, but Modric's spectacular pass to Rodrygo stood out for Carragher.

Speaking on the Champions League panel on CBS Sports, he said:

"If I think of one moment in the two legs, it's his pass with the outside of the foot for the goal for Rodrigo here tonight. You think of moments in games that define games, that change games, that pass was one of the best passes I've ever seen.

"The ball was stuck under his foot. He's famous for the outside of the foot pass. And that is why. It was absolutely perfect, and it was just gorgeous to watch."

The Croatian, in all his might, laid an outside-of-the-boot cross for the onrushing Brazilian as the ball sailed over two Chelsea players before landing at Rodrygo's feet.

The 21-year-old made direct contact to tap it into the back of the net and beyond Edouard Mendy's despairing dive.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, also on the discussion panel, echoed Carragher's sentiments while calling the pass "absolutely perfect."

Real Madrid star shows no signs of slowing down

With yet another stormer of a performance, Modric has shown what he's capable of even at the ripe old age of 36.

Besides the assist, he also won four ground duels, completed 89% of his passes, and made four tackles and one block to help out defensively too.

There have been rumors of Real Madrid wanting to sign a new midfielder in his position as the Croatian's contract with the side runs out in June.

He hasn't penned a new deal yet, but it would be remiss of Los Blancos to let him leave as Modric continues to deliver.

