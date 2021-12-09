“Just madness” – Glen Johnson reacts to talk of Manchester United wanting to sign 25-year-old from Premier League rivals

Manchester United have been rumored to be considering making a move to sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner. It is believed that recently appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick is eager to lure his countryman to Old Trafford next summer.

Amid the speculation, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has aired his opinion on a potential transfer. The Englishman claims it wouldn't be a good move for either party.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Ralf Rangnick is keen on Timo Werner as a potential signing for Manchester United in the summer.



(Source: BILD) 🚨 Ralf Rangnick is keen on Timo Werner as a potential signing for Manchester United in the summer.(Source: BILD) https://t.co/sMW5wGnJ5A

He was quoted as saying:

"I don’t think that’s a good move for either party to be honest. I don’t think it’s a good move for Manchester United and I don’t think it’s a good move for Timo Werner."

Manchester United signing Timo Werner will definitely raise many eyebrows considering the player's poor form in recent months. The German has scored just once for Chelsea in eight Premier League appearances this season.

Besides, the Red Devils do not need more attackers as they are already well-stacked in that department.

Johnson pointed out a simple flaw in Manchester United's transfer strategy. He said:

“United seem to want to sign any player available in that position, which is just madness."

“For me, they signed Jadon Sancho for a position they didn’t need and they’ve got [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Mason] Greenwood and [Edinson] Cavani. They clearly can’t play all these players and keep them all happy. For Timo Werner to thrive, he has to be playing somewhere where he plays every week and at Manchester United he’s not going to do that.”

Timo Werner is reportedly on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United conclude Champions League group phase

Manchester United concluded their Champions League group stages with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys yesterday. The Red Devils have now progressed into the next round for the first time since 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

They'll return to Premier League action this weekend with a clash with Norwich City on Saturday. After that, they'll face the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Newcastle United in the English top flight. It will be a good opportunity for them to rack up some points in the league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy