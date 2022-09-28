"Just magnificent" - William Gallas changes his mind on the best player in world football currently, calls Karim Benzema the best

Former France defender William Gallas has lauded Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, labeling him the best player in the world.

Benzema, 34, has recently been pipped by players, pundits and coaches alike to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or due to his impressive performances last season. During the 2021-22 campaign, he scored 44 goals and contributed 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

Apart from guiding his team to the UEFA Champions League crown and the La Liga title, Benzema has also lifted the Supercopa de Espana trophy and the UEFA Super Cup in the past 12 months. He also helped France emerge victorious in the UEFA Nations League final last year.

Registering a goal or an assist every 89 minutes last season, the former Lyon man picked up the esteemed Pichichi trophy and the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

In an interview with Genting Casino, Gallas was asked if he still considered Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to be the best player in the world. He changed his opinion and responded:

"It's different as he's struggling with injury. You can't be the best player in the world if you are injured. That is his problem at the moment. He has to come back and be fit. We all know how it can be difficult to come back after injury and be on top form, but I hope he can come back soon."

He continued:

"But right now, he's not the best player in the world. I think players like Karim Benzema has shown everyone he is the best player."

He added:

"After the season Karim Benzema had for Real Madrid, how can he not be the best player? With Real Madrid, he scored the most goals in La Liga and the Champions League. He was just magnificent, so give me one name? But for me, Karim was the best player."

Karim Benzema is currently out with a muscle injury and is set to return to action in early October. He has netted four goals and laid out one assist in six matches for Real Madrid in all competitions so far this season.

Real Madrid are currently atop the 2022-23 La Liga standings with 18 points from six games. The club will next be in action against fifth-placed Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

William Gallas comments on Karim Benzema and France's 2022 FIFA World Cup chances

Speaking to Genting Casino, William Gallas shared his thoughts about defending champions France's prospects at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He said:

"At the moment, France have a lot of issues. So, I don't know how they are going to deal with those problems. We have a lot of injuries, and it looks like it will be very difficult for France to go very far."

France have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

