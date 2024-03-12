"Just one more day at the office" - Mykhailo Mudryk makes social media post after starring for Chelsea in 3-2 Newcastle win

Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk made a celebratory social media post after impressing for Chelsea in their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Monday, March 11. The Blues picked up maximum points, claiming a 3-2 win in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge to narrow the gap to teams above them.

Chelsea hosted Newcastle United after a disappointing performance in a 2-2 draw against Brentford last time out, where they needed a late goal to pick up a point. The Blues were unbeaten in three league games heading into the encounter. However, the 4-1 thrashing they received at St. James' Park in November must have been fresh in their minds.

The Blues went ahead after just six minutes through Nicolas Jackson before they were pegged back by Alexander Isak in the 43rd minute. They regained their lead in the second half when Cole Palmer rifled an effort into the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Mauricio Pochettino introduced Mykhailo Mudryk in the 71st minute, with the 23-year-old replacing the ineffectual Raheem Sterling. Replicating his performance off the bench in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals where he scored a late equaliser, the forward doubled his side's lead in the 76th minute.

After the match, Mudryk made a post on Instagram of his highlights from the match, captioning it as a routine performance.

"Just one more day at the office"

Expand Tweet

Mudryk showed his quality for the Blues with his sixth, and arguably best, goal of the season against the Magpies. He took the ball off the toes of Conor Gallagher before bursting into the box with a nutmeg on Fabian Schar and going around the goalkeeper before scoring. He now has six goals and three assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea held on for the win over the Magpies despite a 90th-minute rocket of a goal from Jacob Murphy. The Blues (11th) moved to within one point of their opponents and could go up to eighth if they win their outstanding fixture.

Chelsea extend dominance over Newcastle United with Stamford Bridge win

For Newcastle United over the years, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge has been a ground where they have tasted very little success. The Blues' win in the meeting did not come as a surprise to anyone, seeing as they are accustomed to doing so.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have faced each other 29 times at Stamford Bridge, with the hosts claiming 22 wins. The Magpies have only ever won once away to the Blues, indicating their problem against them.

For the west London side, meanwhile, the win over Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to four games, their longest such run in over a year. They still harbour hopes of securing a place in Europe and have 10 games to do so.