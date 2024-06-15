"Just rubbish coming out" - Roy Keane slams Liverpool star Andy Robertson after Scotland lose Euro 2024 opener vs Germany

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has called out Scotland captain Andrew Roberston for his comments following their 1-5 defeat against Germany in the Euro 2024 opener. The hosts started their campaign by decimating Scotland on Friday (June 14).

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Nicolas Fullkrug, and Emre Can helped the Germans claim bragging rights over their rivals. An own goal by Antonio Rudiger came as a consolation for Scotland in the 87th minute.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Germany's 5-1 win was the biggest by a host nation in the opening match of a European Championship. However, speaking after the game, Robertson claimed that his team didn't implement their game plan and allowed the Germans to run riot on the pitch.

Here's what he said (via London Evening Standard):

"Didn't show up, weren't aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball. They obviously had a gameplan, as we did, and their gameplan worked a million time better than ours. It wasn’t because of the practice, it was because we didn’t put it together on the pitch."

Keane commented on Scotland's dismal performance in the Euro 2024 opener and also criticized captain Robertson for his remarks. He said Scotland were not aggressive enough, calling the Liverpool full-back's comments "rubbish."

Here's what Keane said:

"Being aggressive is part of being a footballer. I love watching skilful players, absolutely love it, and the talent we saw with the German players. It’s great to watch. But my goodness, when you’re playing football at this level you’ve got to hit people. Hit them properly, aggressively, in the right way."

"It's no good talking after the game, 'We had a gameplan', it’s rubbish. Andy Robertson, it’s all just rubbish coming out. You knew before that game what was at stake," he added.

Germany play Hungary on Wednesday, June 19, in a Group A clash.

Toni Kroos completes 101 of his 102 passes in Germany's opener against Scotland in Euro 2024

The German midfielder, who is set to retire from professional football after Euro 2024, attempted 102 passes against Scotland on Friday. The former Real Madrid man completed 101 of them.

Expand Tweet

This comes after he was persuaded by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann to come out of international retirement for Euro 2024. The former Bayern Munich midfielder had bid farewell to international football following Germany's 0-2 loss to England in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Kroos was substituted in the 80th minute, with Emre Can coming in his place. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder went on to score Germany's fifth goal in injury time.

Kroos bid farewell to Real Madrid following the club's Champions League win against the Yellow Wall on June 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback