"Just sell him already" "Worst player on the pitch" - PSG fans slam Neymar and another player for their underwhelming performances against Kawasaki Frontale 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters have slammed Neymar Jr. for an underwhelming performance during their pre-season friendly against Kawasaki Frontale in Japan on Wednesday, July 20.

Fans of the Ligue 1 champions also took aim at defender Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard has endured a miserable time at the Parc des Princes since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer.

The Parisians named a strong starting XI for the opening game of their pre-season tour of Japan. New manager Christophe Galtier experimented with a three at the back system, while also starting the deadly trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Messi put his team into the lead after 32 minutes, before Galtier changed his entire starting lineup throughout the game. Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled PSG's lead but a late goal from their J-League opponents saw the European giants come away with a 2-1 victory in Osaka.

Neymar, who played a more central role, was extremely ineffective throughout the clash. Ramos also attracted the wrath of the fans, who believe he has simply not given his team value for money since his arrival. He only played 13 times during the previous campaign, marred by various injury issues.

After their victory at the Japan National Stadium, PSG fans took to Twitter to slam the legendary duo, with many advising them to leave the club:

PRESIDER @iam_presider Just Sell Neymar already! He doesn’t fit this team Just Sell Neymar already! He doesn’t fit this team

Chris Smith @chrisisadolphin @Thesaint0104 @LMI_Chiposi95 @SkySportsPL If it was barca version of neymar he gers into every team in the world, but hes nt that standard anymore @Thesaint0104 @LMI_Chiposi95 @SkySportsPL If it was barca version of neymar he gers into every team in the world, but hes nt that standard anymore

R @redcloudscloak @PsgRodrygoJrrr @PSGhub neymar should have some shame and give up the no. 10 himself @PsgRodrygoJrrr @PSGhub neymar should have some shame and give up the no. 10 himself

🇲🇦 @ImZeenaz @Rimkjr7 Top messi hakimi presko et flop vitinha (malheureusement) ramos et Neymar @Rimkjr7 Top messi hakimi presko et flop vitinha (malheureusement) ramos et Neymar

🪄💫 @Live4Oppai



Flops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment カリム ✪ @Rimkjr7 Un petit résumé du match la ? Top /flop ? Un petit résumé du match la ? Top /flop ? Tops: Messi, Kalimuendo, Donnarumma, Kimpembe, Bernat, HakimiFlops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment twitter.com/rimkjr7/status… Tops: Messi, Kalimuendo, Donnarumma, Kimpembe, Bernat, HakimiFlops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment twitter.com/rimkjr7/status…

Marine @Marine_Frid



Flops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment カリム ✪ @Rimkjr7 Un petit résumé du match la ? Top /flop ? Un petit résumé du match la ? Top /flop ? Tops: Messi, Kalimuendo, Donnarumma, Kimpembe, Bernat, HakimiFlops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment twitter.com/rimkjr7/status… Tops: Messi, Kalimuendo, Donnarumma, Kimpembe, Bernat, HakimiFlops: Vitinha, Neymar, Mbappé, IDRISSA GANA GUEYE, Ramos, Icardi pour le moment twitter.com/rimkjr7/status…

Pep Guardiola denies Manchester City are interested in signing PSG superstar Neymar

The world's most expensive footballer has endured a mixed five years at the Parc des Princes since his €222 million move from Barcelona in 2017.

The forward was booed by supporters after their team was knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid last season. The 30-year-old has now been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

One report had stated that Manchester City were interested in the Brazil international, but Pep Guardiola denied that. He told Sky Sports:

"I'm so sorry for Le Parisien (who orginally reported the story) but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they were leaked was false. Neymar is an incredible player and, with the information I have, an incredibly nice guy. So leave him calm, let him express the huge talent he has in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have."

He added:

"But I would say Manchester City every season bought 150 players. It looks like we are interested in all players around the world. You know that is not true. I'm sorry for Neymar, of course!"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @SunMartinB #MCFC



“Every summer City are going to buy 150 players!”. Pep Guardiola on Neymar links for Man City: “I’m sorry but it’s not true. Their information is not right, Neymar is an incredible player and the info I have he’s an incredibly nice guy. But it’s not right”“Every summer City are going to buy 150 players!”. Pep Guardiola on Neymar links for Man City: “I’m sorry but it’s not true. Their information is not right, Neymar is an incredible player and the info I have he’s an incredibly nice guy. But it’s not right” 🔵🇧🇷 @SunMartinB #MCFC“Every summer City are going to buy 150 players!”. https://t.co/p7e2SCTsSz

