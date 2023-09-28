"Just a small, natural-looking amount" - David Beckham's wife Victoria says she doesn't like her daughter Harper going out with lots of makeup

Football icon David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham recently opened up about experimenting with cosmetics with her daughter Harper.

Harper is the youngest of the iconic couple's four kids and the only girl - Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21), Cruz (18), and Harper (12). In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Victoria Beckham revealed that her daughter helps her in experimenting with cosmetics.

She said that preventing Harper from having to use toxin-based cosmetics motivated her to launch her own brand - Victoria Beckham Beauty. She shared the results of her experimenting with different mascaras with Harper, saying:

“...that I tried everything in the Miami humidity. Ours is the only one that doesn’t end up halfway down your face.”

Victoria then explained how Harper is already quite knowledgeable about makeup, saying:

“She’s like a pro when it comes to putting on make-up. But she also knows what’s appropriate. I wouldn’t want her going out wearing lots of make-up. But nor would she. Maybe just a small, natural-looking amount."

Harper's interest in makeup can also be gauged by an Instagram post by David Beckham from August where he can be seen getting a touch-up from his daughter. He captioned the post:

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring [not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was] my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham"

Both Victoria and David Beckham are considered two of the greatest fashion and beauty icons. Thus, it seems natural that their kids are also interested in the game.

Victoria Beckham opens up about maintaining family with David Beckham

The star couple are understandably almost always in the public eye and so are their kids. Moreover, they all have successful businesses and work, which makes it harder for them to spend time together at times.

However, Victoria Beckham isn't fazed by this. She acknowledged her and David Beckham's ambition but added that communication helps them maintain a happy family.

“I think the secret to a happy family is probably communication. Respecting each other and their ambitions. Both me and David are very ambitious, as are our children in their different ways," she stated.

"You also have to be realistic. Sometimes work or other things mean you can’t always go on holiday together as a family. That’s why it’s important to appreciate the family time you do have," Victoria added.

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and had their first kid Brooklyn a few months before the wedding. They appear to have been able to manage their busy schedules and family life perfectly since then.