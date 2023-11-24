"Just thought he had something about him" - Gary Lineker admits he was surprised by Manchester United's decision to let star leave in the summer

Former player Gary Lineker has expressed his surprise at Manchester United letting go attacker Anthony Elanga in the summer.

Elanga, 21, bagged four goals and as many assists in 55 games across competitions before the Red Devils sold him to Nottingham Forest for £15 million. United have scored just 13 times in their opening 12 league games, the fewest in the top 12.

Considering the same, Lineker reckons Elanga should have stayed on, considering his upside (as per The United Stand):

"I quite liked him at MUFC. I thought he had something. I just thought he had something about him. I was surprised they let him go actually." [TRIF]"

United's current crop of attackers have massively underwhelmed this season. Last season's top scorer Marcus Rashford - who struck 30 times - has just one goal in 16 outings.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund is their top scorer with five goals, but none of them have come in the league in nine outings. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have scored just once.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has four goals for the season across competitions, with three of them coming in the league. Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the standings with 21 points, seven off leaders Manchester City after 12 games.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a largely underwhelming start to the season, losing a whopping nine times across competitions. That includes five league defeats in 12 outings, with three of their four other defeats coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag's side are on the brink of a group stage in the competition, occupying the last spot after four games. They need to win at Galatasaray and Bayern Munich at home to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts.

Meanwhile, their title defence in the EFL Cup ended in a whimper in the Round of 16. Realistically, their only hopes of silverware this season are in the FA Cup, where they are yet to begin their campaign