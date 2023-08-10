“Just in time for Harry Kane” - Fans react as KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime becomes Bayern’s sponsor following Arsenal and Barcelona

YouTube megastars KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink is now the hydration sponsor of Bayern Munich after securing deals with Arsenal and Barcelona.

The YouTube duo are making waves in the football world after sealing their first sponsorship agreement with Arsenal at the start of last season. They then moved on to Barcelona earlier this summer as they look to grow their energy drink brand.

KSI and Paul have now taken their hydration company to Germany and agreed on a deal with Bayern to become their sponsor. The former tweeted confirming the news as well as posting pictures of the duo in the club's kits at the Allianz Arena:

"PRIME IS NOW THE NEW HYDRATION SPONSOR OF BAYERN MUNICH!"

PRIME was introduced just over a year ago and has since become one of the most popular sports drinks in the world. Fans were seen queuing up in supermarkets in their thousands for the beverage during the early stages of its release.

KSI and Paul continue to show that they are business savvy by leaning into the football world to help further their brand's growth. They are now the hydration sponsor of three of Europe's biggest clubs: Bayern, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

However, one fan reckons there is reason behind the Bundesliga champions doing a deal with the YouTubers. He suggests that it stems from the Bavarians' agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane:

"Just in time for Harry Kane."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news regarding PRIME sponsoring Thomas Tuchel's Bayern:

Bayern and Barcelona will hope their PRIME sponsorship doesn't replicate Arsenal's title collapse

The Gunners suffered heartbreak in their title race.

Arsenal were the first club to be sponsored by PRIME and that deal came to fruition in July 2022. KSI is a Gunners fan so it was a massive feat for him and he regularly attends games at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side challenged for the Premier League title last season and were top of the table at the turn of the year. They held an eight-point lead over eventual winners Manchester City but came undone in the last two months of the title race.

Arsenal finished the season second, five points behind City in a demoralizing end to their campaign. Many argue that Arteta's men bottled the title race and it's hard to disagree given their lead over Pep Guardiola's side.

However, the same can't be said for Barcelona and Bayern who both won league titles. The Catalan giants did it with relative ease, finishing 10 points clear of then-reigning champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bayern won the Bundesliga title yet again but it was a much more difficult operation for the Bavarians than usual. They just about beat Borussia Dortmund to the title on the last day of the season, winning it with a superior goal difference of 15.

Hence, fans of the two European giants may be wary of the somewhat curse that PRIME's sponsorship had on Arsenal. Nevertheless, it can't be argued how much of a coup the three deals are for KSI and Paul.