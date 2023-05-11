"Just trying to help the team" - Harry Kane insists getting a statue outside Tottenham stadium will not 'make or break' his career

Harry Kane has insisted that getting a statue outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not define his career.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has proposed the idea of getting Kane a statue outside the club's newly built stadium. He said during a discussion at The Cambridge Union Society in April, via the Independent:

"He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s the top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

Kane, 29, has now given his verdict on the idea. He told Sky Sports, via GOAL:

"A statue is not going to make or break my career. I appreciate the words the chairman said about me, but ultimately what I can do is on the pitch, I feel like I’m giving my all in every moment, in every game and just trying to help the team as much as possible."

The England international is Tottenham's all-time leading goal-scorer with 276 strikes in 432 career games. He is also England's most prolific player ever with 55 goals to his name in 82 caps, overtaking Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals in March.

Kane's contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in June 2024. He is yet to pen fresh terms, raising anxiety among the club's fanbase that he could be on his way out.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been touted as possible destinations for the English forward, who has been with Spurs since 2004.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane gives verdict on chasing down Alan Shearer's PL goals record

Next on the list of high-profile records on Harry Kane's radar is Alan Shearer's tally of 260 Premier League goals.

The Newcastle United legend holds the record for most goals in the history of the competition, amassing his tally in 441 games. Kane, meanwhile, is second on the list with 209 goals in 317 Premier League games and still has several years ahead of him to overtake that record.

Speaking about the prospect of becoming the league's most prolific player, the Tottenham Hotspur striker continued, via the aforementioned source (h/t Football.London):

"For sure it’s something I want to do. I think whenever you get close to these type of records, all it does is drive you to try to achieve them. But bit by bit... Now I’m this close to it, for sure, it’s something I’d love to achieve."

This hints at the possibility of Kane staying in the Premier League in the near future. Whether it is at Tottenham, Manchester United or another English club remains to be seen.

