"Just trying to learn from them" – Mason Mount names 2 Chelsea players he closely observes to build important quality

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has said that he follows defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Jorginho closely to learn about the duties of a club captain. He stated that while he isn't too vocal, he wants to learn how to lead from the two players.

Mount, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has established himself as a first-team player over the past three seasons. Since his return on loan from Derby County in 2019, he has registered 30 goals and 31 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea.

On the back of such performances, the 23-year-old was recently handed the captain's armband in a pre-season friendly against MLS side Charlotte. Chelsea ended up losing the match 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Mount expressed his views about assuming the role of a leader in a team. He elaborated:

"I am still young and I am still learning but whenever the opportunity comes to step up I want to take it. I'm naturally not the most vocal. I've never really been that. When I was the captain of the U-18 FA Youth Cup side, I was always someone who tried to lead by example on the pitch."

He continued:

"But you have to bring that as well and that's something I am constantly trying to learn from the likes of Azpi and Jorgi, who have been captains of this club. Just trying to learn from them and trying to add that to my game. Even if you are not someone who leads with the ball and leads on the pitch, you have to have that other side as well."

Speaking about his responsibility to set the standard for up-and-coming Cobham academy graduates, he said:

"We want to be role models to the players that are under-six, under-seven, under-eights, that are coming through looking up to us and what we've done over the last couple of years."

He added:

"So, we just have to keep setting a good example and keep working hard because we are still young and we all still have loads more to achieve. That’s our goal and that’s our pathway at the moment."

Chelsea are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home against Everton on August 6.

Chelsea set to offload four players

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are hoping to offload four players this summer. They include forward Timo Werner, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, striker Michy Batshuayi and winger Hakim Ziyech in the ongoing transfer window.

Ziyech has been linked to AC Milan, while Kepa will look for more playing time in the upcoming season.

The Blues have signed two players this summer, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far